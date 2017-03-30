There is a reason the Quebec government is pressing Ottawa to pony up $1.3-billion for a new Montreal light-rapid transit line before the establishment of a new federal infrastructure bank.

Would any bank worthy of the name even invest in this project?

The proposed $6-billion Réseau électrique métropolitain (REM) would be majority-owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, the giant provincial pension-fund manager, and link downtown Montreal to Trudeau airport and distant suburbs to the city’s west, south and north.

