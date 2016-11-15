Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Executive Insight

Fresh, focused analysis
of today's business news for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Oil patch likely to remain on debt diet Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jeffrey Jones

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Oil executives have spent the last two years promising investors that they are putting their companies on strict debt diets.

It appears they are sticking to them.

Stats show oil-patch debt financings, such as debenture issues, are off 77 per cent in the first nine months of this year versus the same period in 2015.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jeffrey Jones on Twitter: @the_Jeff_Jones

Also on The Globe and Mail

Price of oil could hit $100 in the next few years, CEO of Auspice Capital says (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog