Poor OPEC.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is struggling with a lot of short-term worries as it tries to reunite as a cohesive unit and build a floor under crude prices that have been in a slump for more than two years, savaging many of their economies.

The cartel is due to meet at the end of this month to finalize production quotas and, by some accounts, old squabbles among key players are reigniting, raising questions that a deal might be in jeopardy. This has heaped new pressure on oil prices.

Report Typo/Error