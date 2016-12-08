A Senate committee has just called for the final decision-making authority over pipelines to be taken away from the Prime Minister and cabinet and placed in the hands of the National Energy Board.

This means giving up a power that the Prime Minister used to great effect the other day. In one announcement he gave half a loaf to the environmental movement by vetoing the Northern Gateway pipeline as contrary to the national interest, while he gave the rest of the loaf to the business crowd by approving two others.

