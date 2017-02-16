From his fateful 2014 fist pump for Quebec independence to his teary departure as Parti Québécois leader two years later, Pierre Karl Péladeau proved to be a uniquely ungifted politician. It’s no surprise that, at only 55, he would seek a return to the one job he can’t be fired from.

Slipping back into the guise of Quebecor chief executive should be a far easier transition for Mr. Péladeau to make than his improbable move to politics. But neither he nor the company he left in 2013 are quite the same now, so it’s not like he can simply pick up where he left off.

