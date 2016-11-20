Donald Trump famously lamented during the election campaign that the United States “doesn’t make anything any more.”

Reversing the trend in homegrown manufacturing is now the U.S. president-elect’s mantra as he prepares to overhaul the country’s trade policies, starting by demanding that Canada and Mexico reopen the North American free-trade agreement – presumably to make it more favourable for the United States. A key objective of this new more muscular trade position will be to “retain and return manufacturing jobs,” according to a memo drafted by Mr. Trump’s transition team.

