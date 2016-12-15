Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Carl Mortished

LONDON — Special to The Globe and Mail

Rex Tillerson is a godsend and not because he will be a great Secretary of State. We don’t yet know enough about the Exxo Mobil chief executive’s aptitude for geopolitics to arrive at that conclusion – although there are some good omens.

He is a gift from heaven to the U.S. (and Canadian) chattering classes who for more than a year have been deprived of a decent baddie to complain about. Unlike Donald Trump, who has driven a coach and horses through every political truth recognized by an Ivy League liberal studies graduate, Mr. Tillerson provides an easy-to-understand caricature: He is an old-school Republican, he runs a very big oil company, he has conservative values and he is a Texan.

