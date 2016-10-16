As far as product failures go, it’s hard to imagine a more nightmarish scenario.

Brian Green of Indiana had just boarded a Southwest Airlines flight in Louisville, Ky., earlier this month when grey-green smoke began wafting from his pocket. Terrified, he grabbed his smouldering Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone and flung it onto the ground, where it burned through the carpet and scorched the subfloor, forcing the evacuation of the aircraft, according to an account in The Verge, a technology website.

