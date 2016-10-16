Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Executive Insight

Fresh, focused analysis
of today's business news for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Recalls part of a global pattern of more, and ever-larger, product failures Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Barrie McKenna

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

As far as product failures go, it’s hard to imagine a more nightmarish scenario.

Brian Green of Indiana had just boarded a Southwest Airlines flight in Louisville, Ky., earlier this month when grey-green smoke began wafting from his pocket. Terrified, he grabbed his smouldering Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone and flung it onto the ground, where it burned through the carpet and scorched the subfloor, forcing the evacuation of the aircraft, according to an account in The Verge, a technology website.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Barrie McKenna on Twitter: @barriemckenna

Also on The Globe and Mail

Samsung hikes cost of Note 7 fallout (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog