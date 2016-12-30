If you’re a shareholder of Shaw Communications Inc., there’s some good news for you where executive compensation is concerned. CEO Bradley Shaw and other top executives took a 20-per-cent salary cut last year as their company shrank with the sale of its media division. To recognize that a smaller company should equal smaller salaries is a good thing.Report Typo/Error
