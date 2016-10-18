Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Executive Insight

Fresh, focused analysis
of today's business news for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Tips for the next guy: How to be a Rogers CEO Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Dear Joe Natale,

As someone who welcomes the ‘To Do’ list of household tasks my wife occasionally leaves on the kitchen table, I appreciate how helpful it is to be given a road-map to happiness.

In that spirit, here is a list for you, sir, the future CEO of Rogers Communications, perhaps very soon, perhaps next summer – no one is quite sure yet. We know you must wait until a non-compete agreement with Telus Corp. expires or is renegotiated before you can start the job. But it’s never too early set priorities.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

How a rocky relationship with the Rogers family led to Guy Laurence’s exit (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog