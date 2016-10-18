Dear Joe Natale,

As someone who welcomes the ‘To Do’ list of household tasks my wife occasionally leaves on the kitchen table, I appreciate how helpful it is to be given a road-map to happiness.

In that spirit, here is a list for you, sir, the future CEO of Rogers Communications, perhaps very soon, perhaps next summer – no one is quite sure yet. We know you must wait until a non-compete agreement with Telus Corp. expires or is renegotiated before you can start the job. But it’s never too early set priorities.

Report Typo/Error