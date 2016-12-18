Federal Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains insists the imminent rebirth of steel maker Stelco is key to the government’s innovation agenda.
Just how is unclear.
The Stelco file conjures up many bad memories in Ottawa. The recent history of the venerable Hamilton, Ont., company is a tale of layoffs, litigation and broken promises. Once Canada's largest steel maker, the company's work force has dwindled to 2,150 from 26,000. It has been in bankruptcy protection twice since 2003, and remains there now, limping along as it awaits a proposed takeover by Miami-based Bedrock Industries Group LLC.
