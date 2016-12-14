The global mining boom went bust years ago, but somehow, the board of directors at Teck Resources Ltd. missed the news.
From 2011 to 2015, the mining giant, which specializes in coal, copper and zinc, paid chief executive officer Don Lindsay roughly $10-million a year on average – among the most of any CEO in the country.Report Typo/Error
Follow @timkiladzeon Twitter:
- Teck Resources Ltd$21.29-0.56(-2.56%)
- Teck Resources Ltd$28.25-0.40(-1.40%)
- Pan American Silver Corp$21.30-1.05(-4.70%)
- Pan American Silver Corp$16.03-1.00(-5.87%)
- Ivanhoe Mines Ltd$2.71-0.07(-2.52%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,197.18-188.09(-1.22%)
- Barrick Gold Corp$19.54-1.12(-5.42%)
- Barrick Gold Corp$14.73-1.01(-6.42%)
- Yamana Gold Inc$3.73-0.20(-5.09%)
- Yamana Gold Inc$2.81-0.18(-6.02%)
- Updated December 14 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.