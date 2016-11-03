Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Executive Insight

Fresh, focused analysis
of today's business news for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

The true nature of the Internet’s ‘puppet economy’ is being exposed Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Carl Mortished

LONDON — Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

You have heard about the gig economy, the odd jobs market that keeps the wolf from the door for young people and a lot of not-so-young people. It’s precarious, often part-time, poorly paid and intermittent work: cleaning, driving, repairing stuff.

It’s not new – it used to be called freelance. What has changed is that these small pieces of work or tasks can now be assembled digitally on the Internet. It’s called a platform and these are controlled by large, sometimes colossal corporations.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Yahoo secretly scanned e-mails for U.S. intelligence: sources (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog