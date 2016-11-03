You have heard about the gig economy, the odd jobs market that keeps the wolf from the door for young people and a lot of not-so-young people. It’s precarious, often part-time, poorly paid and intermittent work: cleaning, driving, repairing stuff.
It’s not new – it used to be called freelance. What has changed is that these small pieces of work or tasks can now be assembled digitally on the Internet. It’s called a platform and these are controlled by large, sometimes colossal corporations.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness
- Facebook Inc$120.00-7.17(-5.64%)
- eBay Inc$28.06-0.20(-0.71%)
- Amazon.com Inc$767.03+1.47(+0.19%)
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc$176.21-0.37(-0.21%)
- JPMorgan Chase & Co$68.38-0.30(-0.44%)
- Morgan Stanley$32.81-0.11(-0.33%)
- Twitter Inc$17.58-0.03(-0.17%)
- Updated November 3 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.