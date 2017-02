So Donald Trump wants to renovate the triplex that is the North American free-trade agreement.

Job No. 1 is to determine the scope of the project. As homeowners know, renovations can run the gamut from new floors and cabinets, to a full gut job.

The good news is that demolition appears to be off the table, for now. So perhaps NAFTA isn’t headed for the landfill just yet.

