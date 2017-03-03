In investment-banking circles, there’s grudging respect for the folks at Goldman Sachs. Even arch-rivals acknowledge the Goldman team works hard, and admit Goldman nourishes an enviable partnership culture.
But no one who works with or at Goldman believes the firm’s executives can walk on water, spin straw into gold or perform any other miracle of financial alchemy.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc$252.89+1.83(+0.73%)
- Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc$18.56-0.23(-1.22%)
- Apple Inc$139.78+0.82(+0.59%)
- General Electric Co$30.12-0.07(-0.23%)
- Microsoft Corp$64.25+0.24(+0.37%)
- Updated March 3 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.