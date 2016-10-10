Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A growing chorus of British business leaders and organizations are raising concerns about Prime Minister Theresa May’s approach to Brexit and immigration, with some calling her government “anti-business.”

On Monday more than 100 business leaders signed an open letter to Ms. May, slamming a government proposal to require companies to compile lists of foreign workers. “The Prime Minister cannot claim to be open to trade whilst demonizing workers from other countries, nor can she claim to be pro-enterprise when her ministers issue such anti-business rhetoric,” the letter said.

