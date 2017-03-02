Cast your mind back to that holiday moment on the rear deck of a cruise ship. Did you notice the trail of greasy black smoke under the azure sky?

Ocean liners and almost every other working vessel on the high seas are burning the dirtiest fuels on the planet. So bad are the emissions from marine fuel oil that just one of the larger cruise ships is reckoned to emit five tonnes of nitrogen oxide, 450 kilograms of ultrafine particles and more sulphur than several million cars in a single day.

