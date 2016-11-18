Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Eric Reguly - EUROPEAN BUREAU CHIEF

ROME — The Globe and Mail

When Donald Trump denounced AT&T’s planned $109-billion (U.S.) takeover of media giant Time Warner, he emerged, encouragingly, as a trustbuster in the making. Could it be that the future president-elect understood that waning competition, partly the result of big companies using endless mergers and acquisitions to neutralize their rivals, was pushing prices up and wages down?

