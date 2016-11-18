When Donald Trump denounced AT&T’s planned $109-billion (U.S.) takeover of media giant Time Warner, he emerged, encouragingly, as a trustbuster in the making. Could it be that the future president-elect understood that waning competition, partly the result of big companies using endless mergers and acquisitions to neutralize their rivals, was pushing prices up and wages down?Report Typo/Error
Follow @eregulyon Twitter:
- Time Warner Inc$91.26+0.56(+0.62%)
- AT&T Inc$37.46+0.04(+0.12%)
- Updated November 18 3:12 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.