Carl Mortished is a Canadian financial journalist based in London.
Another wretched year of poor snow cover and declining visitors and the Alpine ski industry is looking nervously into the future. A venerable Swiss resort in the heart of the cheese-making region of Gruyère is wondering how to keep the lifts going while France, once the world’s ski mecca, is casting jealous eyes at rivals in the United States, which has stolen the crown in the annual global tally of skier days.Report Typo/Error
