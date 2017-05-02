Paul Calluzzo is assistant professor of finance at the Smith School of Business at Queen’s University.

Last week, the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) announced that it was providing an emergency $2-billion loan to Home Capital Group Inc., which has seen a run on its deposits and a steep decline in its stock price after the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) accused the company of misleading disclosures. Interestingly, there are close ties between the two organizations. Home Capital chairman Kevin Smith was, until recently, a director of HOOPP. On the other side of the deal, on April 27, HOOPP president and chief executive Jim Keohane stepped down from his position as a director of Home Capital. While there is no evidence of impropriety, the fact that the two organizations are intertwined at the board level raises questions about the decision-making being made at the management level.

