Lal Balkaran is an award-winning internal auditor and a past president of the Toronto chapter, Institute of Internal Audit. He can be reached at lalbalkaran@rogers.com.

Over the past 20 years, several high-profile scandals and business failures have brought to light reporting deficiencies that eroded hundreds of billions of dollars of market capitalization. The fact these deficiencies went unchecked despite enhanced governance efforts, especially since sweeping U.S. reforms passed in 2002 altered business practices worldwide, served as a lesson to governance stakeholders.

A significant number of these failures were linked to lapses in corporate governance despite new practices constantly proposed and adopted. Attempts at curbing these failures in the form of more stringent legislation and regulation does not appear to be working.

The current news swirling around alternative mortgage lender Home Capital Group – brought about by some brokers submitting fictitious and altered mortgage applications, coupled with the company’s disclosure standards – has brought new attention to effectiveness of the corporate governance effort.

Some years ago, British-based Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), said in a published report about the 2008 subprime financial crisis that “the principal source of the global credit crunch is a failure in corporate governance at banks, which encouraged excessive short-term thinking and a blindness to risk.” The report recommended that “to avoid future failures, accepted practices in all of the following areas need to change: corporate governance, remuneration and incentives, risk identification and management, accounting and financial reporting, and regulation.”

There is a critical role for internal auditing, viewed as one of the board’s most powerful mechanisms for understanding the full spectrum of risk, governance and control. Internal audit typically operates in two capacities in corporate governance. First, auditors provide independent, objective assessments on the appropriateness of the organization’s governance structure and the operating effectiveness of specific governance activities. Through such an assurance, internal auditing is one of the key cornerstones of effective organizational governance. Second, auditors act as catalysts for change, advising or advocating improvements to enhance the organization’s governance structure and practices.

The Institute of Internal Auditors has determined that the four cornerstones of effective corporate governance in an organization are the board of directors, internal auditors, executive management and the external auditors. When all four work in harmony with healthy interdependence, internal controls are strong, reporting is accurate, ethics are maintained, oversight is effective, risks are mitigated and investments enjoy greater protection.

Internal auditing is much broader and more encompassing than external auditing since it has a continual presence throughout an organization and is close to its operations. It is such closeness which enables it to look at the underlying operations that drive the financial numbers before those numbers actually hit the books. Therefore, internal auditors are expected to have a greater understanding of the business and its risks when compared with other governance stakeholders.

Good governance in all organizations means effective board governance. As the board is the ultimate source of accountability for the performance and actions of the organization, it has an overarching role in ensuring the existence of adequate governance structures.

Internal audit is an essential component of an effective corporate governance process and a key responsibility of the board. Viewed as the eyes and ears of the board and its committees, above all its audit committee, it is critical. Working independently of management, internal audit provides objective assurance to directors that, in the pursuit of the company’s objectives, risks are being managed effectively, financial and other controls are in place, and the organization is properly governed.

Having a professional internal audit activity should be a governance requirement for all organizations. This is not only important for larger and medium-sized organizations but elements of it, at least, may be equally important for smaller entities, as they may face equally complex environments with a less formal, robust organizational structure to ensure the effectiveness of its governance and risk management processes.

