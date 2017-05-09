Laurie Clarke is the chief operating officer of the Tatham Group.

The World Economic Forum expects more than five million jobs will switch ownership from humans to robots in the next five years.

Concern about the predicted Great Displacement of the human work force is growing. More nervous than those in customer service, financial planning and risk assessment are people in middle management.

However, the technological advancement we are graduating into now, and in the next 10 years, can finally propose a future for managers and release companies from middle management’s chokehold that has crippled businesses from changing and accelerating the pace of innovation in their field.

If we can delegate duties such as record keeping, data mining and, eventually, problem solving and logical reasoning, middle managers can finally be utilized in a manner that best serves a business and its customers.

This is not advocating that we cut middle management altogether. It is about reimagining that layer of control that often, to the lesser fault of middle managers, cements companies in what is old and underserving to its business. The current system of middle management does not work. Middle managers are hired to support teams, but end up spending their days pushing paper and solving operational issues. That is not what middle managers should be doing.

If that work can be delegated to artificial intelligence, we can move middle management into serving the health of the organization. This means giving them the scope, tools and skills to help move high-potential employees into leadership roles, and develop talent to most effectively support the business and meet the needs of the customer.

With developments in AI, we are learning it is tough to augment, let alone substitute, certain human capabilities, and so managers will always be in demand, and companies will always need middle-management support.

According to a recent study, current AI has been able to replicate levels of human performance, such as pattern recognition, information retrieval and navigation. We are also beginning to see advancements in capabilities including the ability to deliver messages with nuanced human interaction.

The same study also highlighted the human capabilities we are struggling to automate: human creativity, comprehending various types of human behaviour and social and emotional sensing.

AI should not be seen as a substitute for human work but as a catalyst to better deliver what we do best: be human.

That includes thinking of novel ideas to solve systemic issues, engaging with each other to co-ordinate and plan, understand and respond to each others’ emotions, pull and build raw talent, and empathize and support people.

Give automated bots the problem-solving issues, the data mining and sorting, the paper-pushing work. The more time middle managers save not doing those tasks, the more time they have to build their communication skills, their facilitation skills and their teaching skills to drive high-potential employees into executive roles.

We have an opportunity to fundamentally change organizational design by encouraging companies to rethink their entire hierarchy model. The current system has an inherent flaw. If you are not on the road to leadership, you have no career path.

To get promoted, you have to manage people. That’s a problem because a) not everyone is conditioned to manage, and b) not everyone has the raw talents to lead others. It’s this business design that causes an uncomfortable (and costly) swell in its mid-level because it is the only way of retaining people – through promotions of title and scope of control. It’s problematic because it not only compromises service to the customer, it doesn’t solve anything. All it achieves is middle managers gripping onto what has taken them so far, because they lack a path forward.

Within the current system, middle managers are the keepers of old culture. They are your company’s greatest resistors to change.

Automation can help eliminate the biggest constraint and source of resistance to change and innovation. It can support middle managers by creating an opportunity for them to facilitate, teach and support staff. It can help create greater movement of talent within a business, making everyone from leadership to those employed, happier.

Let’s move past the narrative of automation causing the great depression in human employment. Because that does not have to occur. Companies need to do the work to develop middle managers to what they should have already been doing – developing leaders of tomorrow.

