James W. Dean is professor of economics at Simon Fraser University.

In August, Vivek Dehejia and I wrote an op-ed for The Globe and Mail arguing that by ignoring free trade’s excesses, we lost those on the margins. It’s tempting to say that by ignoring the “excesses” of the putative Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between Canada and the EU, Canada lost the Walloons.

They live in Wallonia, a French-speaking region of Belgium with a population of about 3.7 million, compared with 500 million in the European Union. It was the first part of Europe to be industrialized 200 years ago, just after England, but is now a rust belt and mostly agricultural and, in that sense, it’s perhaps “on the margins.”

But CETA addresses the margins. Canada worked hard for seven years to develop what the EU calls “the fairest trade deal ever.” For example, it does not violate the EU’s bans on genetically modified food. It sets up “investment courts” that transparently and independently adjudicate challenges, largely free of the flaws that plagued the North American free-trade agreement. It does not violate the EU’s bans on genetically modified food. What went wrong?

As we wrote in August, sovereignty and democracy are in conflict, world-wide, with free trade and globalism. In this case, Wallonia, a non-sovereign region of Belgium, apparently trumped both Belgium’s democracy and the much larger free-trade interests of the EU. The CETA deal was expected to bring almost €6-billion a year to the EU – more than €1,000 ($1,450) a year for each man, woman and child. A tiny tax from that could, in principle, transfer to each and every Walloon several thousand euros per year.

The point is that compensation for Wallonia could be done cheaply, and probably more creatively than just transferring money. But the problem is political, not economic, and it is rooted in Europe, not Canada. Under EU rules, any one of the bloc’s 28 members can veto a trade deal like this one. Both Malta and Luxembourg have populations smaller than Wallonia. Admirably, 27 of the 28 ratified. But just six days before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was to fly to Brussels to sign the treaty, Belgium bowed to the demands of Wallonia.

Ominously, there are nine other countries beyond Belgium that are also obligated by their political rules to defer to regional, subnational territories. In other words, any future trade treaty can in principle be vetoed by any one of 38 jurisdictions. The United States is in the process of negotiating a much bigger trade deal with the EU: the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership. That deal would probably threaten many more jurisdictions with potential vetoes. Intellectual and entertainment property rights, for example, are likely to be at stake. And for Britain, this may be a signal that a free-trade deal with the EU may similarly be subject to national and even subnational vetoes.

In short, Europe’s political problem is that it is severely shackled by the veto powers invested in each of its sovereign states. This will impede not only future deals on international trade, but is already paralyzing agreement on the allocation of refugees from Syria and from North Africa. And for seven years now, it has paralyzed agreement on resolving Southern Europe’s crippling sovereign debt problem, which has spilled over into banking crises, not just in Spain, Italy and Greece, but now in Germany.

The EU knows it must work on its governance. Indeed, as we write, and thanks in good part to the courageous walkout and blunt words of Chrystia Freeland, our Minister of International Trade, it is engaged in emergency meetings with Canada and Belgium. It’s possible this emergency will set a positive precedent, at least by steeling Belgium’s resolve to resolve its internal politics privately rather than on the public stage. After all, the other seven countries with regional parliaments have already done so.

But the EU’s governance problem will persist, impeding progress on collective agreement about much more than future trade deals. It will block agreement on immigration, sovereign debt, banking crises, military co-operation on its eastern frontiers, and much else.

On the surface, the issue is conflict between national sovereignty, democracy and international co-operation. But neither sovereignty nor democracy are uni-dimensional concepts. All countries but the most isolationist, like North Korea, sacrifice sovereignty when their self-interest says so. Easier said than done, but we in Canada know a lot about that given our long relationship with the United States – remember how heated our debate was in the late 1980s over the original Canada-U.S. free-trade agreement?

It’s time for Europe to deepen its debate about the many dimensions of democracy. We are doing that now in Canada as we debate first-past-the-polls versus proportional representation. We also have a history since 1763 of compromising on regional versus national rights.

In a nutshell, the dimension of democracy that Europe needs to debate is this: How can the interests of democratic nations be advanced without trampling on the interests of regions within them? Not to mention the interests of intranational minority religions, languages and ethnicities?

In other words, how can democracies be structured so as to allow the majority to overrule, while still protecting the minority? It’s an ongoing debate, or should be, in every country. We have a long history of it here in federalized Canada. Good luck, Europe.

Report Typo/Error