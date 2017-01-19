Who walks away from $118-million?

The answer, obviously, is former Canadian Pacific Railway CEO Hunter Harrison, who just gave up a generous retirement package, at the age of 72, to team up once again with fund manager Paul Hilal and attempt to turn around a rival railway, CSX Corp.

If you need a testimony to the wealth that can be generated by activist investors, look no further than Mr. Harrison. He’s giving up the certainty of a pension, stock options and perks from CP. He’s getting nothing guaranteed in return. Instead, Mr. Harrison is wagering, once again, on his ability to change an entrenched corporate culture, with backing from Mr. Hilal’s newly launched activist fund, Mantle Ridge LP.

