Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Mr. Harrison is wagering on his ability to change an entrenched corporate culture. (Darren Calabrese/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Mr. Harrison is wagering on his ability to change an entrenched corporate culture. (Darren Calabrese/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Former CP chief takes one more railway ride Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Who walks away from $118-million?

The answer, obviously, is former Canadian Pacific Railway CEO Hunter Harrison, who just gave up a generous retirement package, at the age of 72, to team up once again with fund manager Paul Hilal and attempt to turn around a rival railway, CSX Corp.

If you need a testimony to the wealth that can be generated by activist investors, look no further than Mr. Harrison. He’s giving up the certainty of a pension, stock options and perks from CP. He’s getting nothing guaranteed in return. Instead, Mr. Harrison is wagering, once again, on his ability to change an entrenched corporate culture, with backing from Mr. Hilal’s newly launched activist fund, Mantle Ridge LP.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

A busy day for CP Rail (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular