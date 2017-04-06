Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this Saturday, March 16, 2002, file photo, Montreal Expos' Jose Canseco hits a two-run home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Albie Lopez in a spring training baseball game in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Scott Audette/AP)
Konrad Yakabuski

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Montreal’s new-money entrepreneurs are crazy about a very old sport. While younger North Americans seem to go gaga over basketball and soccer, the new guard of Montreal business pines for the return of Major League Baseball to the city that still mourns its lost Expos.

And it seems they’re even willing to put their money where their broken hearts are. Old money heir Stephen Bronfman last week confirmed reports that he has assembled an investor group to put up the estimated $1-billion (U.S.) or more that would be needed to bring an existing MLB team or expansion franchise to the city whose once beloved Expos fled for greener fields in 2004.

