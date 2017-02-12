Last Monday, Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s economic growth advisory council suggested the government consider raising the retirement age. The council’s advice is a year too late, since the Liberals already fulfilled their rash election promise to reverse the previous Conservative government’s changes to raise the age of eligibility for Old Age Security to 67.

The advisory group’s recommendation brought me back to my final days working in the Prime Minister’s Office after we lost the 2015 election. I recall sitting with a group of close friends discussing our most important policy achievements in government. I had been involved in many significant international trade accomplishments, including the conclusion of trade agreements with Europe, South Korea and the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

But for me, one of the most important domestic policy initiatives was raising the age of OAS. As an academic researcher, being part of an effort to translate research evidence into public policy – in the face of strong political opposition – was akin to climbing Mount Everest. That we accomplished reforms to OAS that reflect the long-term public interest despite the short-term challenges involved was extremely rewarding.

The Conservative government’s plan to increase the age for OAS was aligned with reforms by most other G7 countries, including the U.K., U.S., Germany and Italy. Some of these countries had no choice but to act since pension liabilities would otherwise have crippled public-sector finances. This was not an imperative for Canada, as OAS is a minor player relative to the fully financed and stable Canada Pension Plan.

But Canada shares the reality that citizens are living longer and generally need to work longer as a result. As Mr. Morneau’s growth council has outlined in their report, for both good reasons and bad ones, Canada’s future economic growth will rely heavily on encouraging more Canadians to enter and remain in the labour force. Since the evidence demonstrates that pension eligibility is associated with earlier retirement, then delaying eligibility for OAS is one of the few levers the government can pull to encourage delayed retirement.

Before fortysomethings like myself feel too ripped off by the idea of working a few years longer, we should remember that our generation started our careers much later than our parents and grandparents, thanks to longer periods in education. Even if we retire at 70, most of us will still work less (in both absolute and relative terms over the life course) than they did.

When OAS was first introduced in 1927, it was limited to those 70 years and older who had little to no other income. Its purpose was quite literally to keep widowed women and war veterans out of the poor house in their final years of life. Nearly a century later, OAS is available at 65 and serves as a modest income supplement to the average senior for nearly 20 years. While a small minority of low-income seniors rely on OAS and the Guaranteed Income Supplement for financial security, protecting these vulnerable seniors can be achieved without offering unnecessary benefits to the broader cohort.

So it comes as no surprise that the Finance Minister’s advisory council has suggested the government recalibrate the age of eligibility for OAS to reflect modern realities. What is surprising is that the Liberals reversed course on this in the first place. Stephen Harper had already paid the difficult political price, and Canadians who would be impacted by the modest change beginning in 2023 had been given a decade to adjust.

Following the 2015 election, I held out hope that the new Liberal government would rethink its platform commitment to reverse the change – perhaps with the help of strong evidence on the need for reform from the public service or private sector. Unfortunately, precisely because of the long lead time associated with the Conservative government’s changes, it was straightforward for the Liberals to reverse in their first budget. In fact, reversing a predecessor’s initiative if it has not yet taken effect is often the easiest political promise to keep. It’s the same reason U.S. President Donald Trump could swiftly tear up TPP in his first week of government: promise made, promise kept, damn the long-term consequences.

If Mr. Morneau’s growth council report is supposed to be a soft signal that the Liberals intend to again flip flop on reforming OAS, it represents a courageous mea culpa. Of course, if the report reflects an indication that the council has run amok of the Minister’s goals, I’ll happily commiserate with its members when they are forced into early retirement. But ever the optimist, I’m holding out hope once again evidence could trump politics on Old Age Security.

Meredith Lilly is associate professor and Simon Reisman Chair at Carleton University’s Norman Paterson School of International Affairs and a former advisor to Stephen Harper.

Report Typo/Error