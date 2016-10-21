Smarter cities

Re Ontario urged not to follow B.C.’s lead to tackle housing issues (Oct. 9): Contrary to Tim Hudak’s assertion, there is no shortage of land within Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area urban boundaries for new houses. This is a fact documented by the Neptis Foundation, whose research shows more than 100,000 hectares of land are sitting vacant waiting for homes.

The question is what type of housing we will build there. Will it be smarter communities with a mix of walkable, transit-friendly homes and businesses, or more high-property-tax sprawl, where you can’t even get a litre of milk without getting in your car?

Housing prices are high in urban centres because people want to live close to services and work. Prices are lower in suburban areas because people are willing to pay less to live there. Let’s make smart decisions about creating a mix of homes that will give people options about where they want to live their lives and with a variety of incomes. Let’s make sure the rules are clear so responsible developers can build that mix and make money without costing taxpayers and the environment a bill neither can afford. Tim Gray, executive director, Environmental Defence, Toronto

In the short run, supply and demand affect housing prices. In the long run, not so much.

Historically, the price of land and, therefore, housing, has been a residual: Through market competition, people have been compelled to pay whatever they could afford after covering other essentials, notably food, clothing and transportation. Restrictions on urban sprawl may influence the form dwellings take and, to some extent, their average square footage, but not their price. Richard Harris, school of geography and earth sciences, McMaster University, Hamilton

It’s not about planes

Re Prestigious, but … (ROB Letters, Oct. 18): We commend the Canadian Taxpayers Federation on their commitment to sound use of taxpayers’ dollars. However, contrary to the CTF’s assertions, supporting the growth of Canada’s aerospace industry is not a “subsidy.” Rather, it is a sound pathway to greater growth and prosperity for all Canadians.

The billions of dollars’ in contributions Canadian aerospace companies make each year to our national economy, innovative capacity, labour market, trade, foreign investment – the list goes on – vastly exceed any support the government has provided. When it comes to the sound use of taxpayers’ dollars, this is the very definition of an investment, and in the case of our aerospace industry, it has paid dividends for Canadians many times over.

This isn’t about selling planes. This is about leveraging Canada’s strength to drive even further growth and innovation for our country in the future. Jim Quick, president & CEO, Aerospace Industries Association of Canada

A matter of trust

Re Expert opinion (ROB Letters, Oct. 18): The David Suzuki Foundation questions my letter on wind and solar contributions to our electricity bills on the basis that I provided no evidence. Its response is to quote Steven Chu, former U.S. energy secretary, to support its view of low costs for wind and solar.

First, I said the high price paid to wind and solar suppliers, that is, feed-in-tariffs, which are a matter of public record, considerably affects our electricity bills. Second, Mr. Chu’s “evidence” is an argument from a politically appointed authority. In any event, arguments from authority can be fallacious and should be approached with suspicion. Kent Hawkins, Ajax, Ont.

Report Typo/Error