Imagine you just bought a new car – an expensive one. Perhaps a BMW.

The first time you go to use it, you shift the car into drive, and it goes backward. Alarmed, you slam on the breaks and the vehicle lurches forward, the trunk pops open and the alarm goes off.

That’s something like the nightmare now facing the federal government as it scrambles to fix its problem-plagued $300-million Phoenix payroll system.

Report Typo/Error