Good governance is decidedly on the agenda at blueblood Canadian companies holding their annual meetings this week. Just a day after agreeing to give up the executive-chairmanship at Bombardier, Pierre Beaudoin will be on the hot seat at Power Corp.’s AGM for his spotty attendance at that company’s board meetings. Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan opposes his re-election to the Power board for that reason.

