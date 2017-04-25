Lawrence L. Herman of Herman & Associates is a former Canadian diplomat who practises international trade law. He is also a senior fellow of the C.D. Howe Institute in Toronto.

It haunts us still. Softwood lumber is back, the defining Canada-U.S. trade dispute of the ages.

The preliminary duties announced Tuesday are designed to affect billions of dollars of Canadian exports. Even ahead of final duties to be announced in June, these will decimate Canadian exports and affect the livelihood of many thousands of Canadians.

