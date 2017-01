7th Annual INVEST

LIKE A

LEGEND



Welcome to our seventh annual guide to making money. This year, we talked to the granddaddy of index investing, John Bogle, about why you should dump your Canadian mutual funds, and personal finance guru Suze Orman about buying Tesla stock. Jim Rogers explains why he’s shorting the U.S. market, and William Bernstein makes the case for embracing 2% returns. PLUS bond king Jeffrey Gundlach on why President Trump will be bad for markets.