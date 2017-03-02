If Donald Trump and his oily buddies are not taking climate change seriously, some of the world’s biggest cities are. The 20 members of the Carbon Neutral Cities Alliance are committed to reducing their carbon emissions by 80% by 2050. Toronto is a member, and its plans include using more deep-water cooling for office air conditioning and doubling its tree cover. Vancouver wants to rely more on sources like biomethane and renewable electricity to power cars.Report Typo/Error
