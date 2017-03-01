Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
  (Nayan Sthankiya)

 

(Nayan Sthankiya)

A stock to consider: AGT, the world’s leader in lentils Add to ...

Subscribers Only

BRYAN BORZYKOWSKI

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

In 2001, when Murad Al-Katib was just 28 years old, he quit a cushy job with the Saskatchewan government to launch a business out of his basement. His wife was pregnant with twins, and his big idea—growing, processing and exporting pulse crops such as lentils and peas—was an odd concept for a start-up, even in the ag-rich Prairies. But it turned out to be a very smart move. Regina-based AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. now generates nearly $2 billion a year in revenue and its stock price has more than doubled over the past five years, handily beating the S&P/TSX Composite Index’s 24.7% gain.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness


 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular