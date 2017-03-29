Badger Daylighting will never be the sexiest stock in your portfolio. After all, the company makes millions by sucking dirt out of the ground. But, in this case, drab is working. Badger’s share price has surged 64% since last July, yet it still seems to have plenty of growth potential. “This is one of my top picks for the year,” says Brian Pow, vice-president of research for Calgary-based investment dealer Acumen Capital Partners.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness
- Badger Daylighting Ltd$34.950.00(0.00%)
- Updated at previous session's close. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.