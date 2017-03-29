Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
  (Brad Lambert/Handout)

 

(Brad Lambert/Handout)

Badger Daylighting: An unsexy stock on the rise Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Bryan Borzykowski

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Badger Daylighting will never be the sexiest stock in your portfolio. After all, the company makes millions by sucking dirt out of the ground. But, in this case, drab is working. Badger’s share price has surged 64% since last July, yet it still seems to have plenty of growth potential. “This is one of my top picks for the year,” says Brian Pow, vice-president of research for Calgary-based investment dealer Acumen Capital Partners.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular