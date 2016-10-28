Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
BroadbandTV founder Shahrzad Rafati (John Keatley/Redux)

BroadbandTV founder Shahrzad Rafati

(John Keatley/Redux)

How BroadbandTV became a global player in digital video Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jim Sutherland

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

As soon as you’re buzzed through the doors in shiny-windowed Coal Harbour, you know BroadbandTV (or BBTV) is not your typical West Coast start-up. You’re greeted not by bros, beams and brew-taps but by precisely curated decor including a grand piano and a jet-black pair of Gaetano Pesce’s La Mama chairs, designed in 1969 to symbolize the oppression of women. As for the dress code, here’s BBTV’s founder, Shahrzad Rafati, in an outfit from edgy Japanese label Sacai and four-inch heels.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog