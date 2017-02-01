If the people speak to governments through elections, governments speak to the people through taxes. Tax rates and the activities being taxed, from transferring a house deed to filling your tank, tell you a lot about a government’s direction, economic philosophy and vulnerability to lobbying power. Yearly changes can be minor. But trends emerge over the long term, and the one that stands out now says that governments are far kinder to corporations than they are to individuals.Report Typo/Error
