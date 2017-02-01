Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

Corporate tax rates are getting ridiculously low. Guess who will pay more? Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Eric Reguly

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

If the people speak to governments through elections, governments speak to the people through taxes. Tax rates and the activities being taxed, from transferring a house deed to filling your tank, tell you a lot about a government’s direction, economic philosophy and vulnerability to lobbying power. Yearly changes can be minor. But trends emerge over the long term, and the one that stands out now says that governments are far kinder to corporations than they are to individuals.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Eric Reguly on Twitter: @ereguly

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular