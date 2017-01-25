Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Anthony Di Iorio, the TSX's first chief digital officer.

Anthony Di Iorio, the TSX's first chief digital officer.

(Jaime Hogge)

How blockchain technology could revolutionize the markets Add to ...

JOHN DALY

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Can a large financial institution be a disrupter? A year ago, TMX Group hired Anthony Di Iorio to become the Toronto Stock Exchange’s first chief digital officer. The TSX wanted to lead change, not just adapt to it. Technological and financial disruption happens to be Di Iorio’s business. In 2013, he co-founded Ethereum, the company behind ether, a cryptocurrency second only to bitcoin in global use. Di Iorio, 42, also advises corporate clients on blockchain, the technology that underlies cryptocurrencies and could revolutionize how businesses and consumers conduct electronic transactions. With three months to go on his contract with TMX, he moved on in September to concentrate on Jaxx, a start-up he founded that is developing a browser for navigating the blockchain world.

