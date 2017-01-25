Can a large financial institution be a disrupter? A year ago, TMX Group hired Anthony Di Iorio to become the Toronto Stock Exchange’s first chief digital officer. The TSX wanted to lead change, not just adapt to it. Technological and financial disruption happens to be Di Iorio’s business. In 2013, he co-founded Ethereum, the company behind ether, a cryptocurrency second only to bitcoin in global use. Di Iorio, 42, also advises corporate clients on blockchain, the technology that underlies cryptocurrencies and could revolutionize how businesses and consumers conduct electronic transactions. With three months to go on his contract with TMX, he moved on in September to concentrate on Jaxx, a start-up he founded that is developing a browser for navigating the blockchain world.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness