Two couples walk into a car showroom—one a mature duo in designer clothing, the other a young pair with a baby on the way. It doesn’t take a sales genius to figure out that you can squeeze more money out of the older buyers, based solely on their stage of life and what they’re wearing.

That’s called dynamic pricing, and retailers have taken it to a whole new level online. Say you’re searching for a hotel room or the latest bestseller. Based on the vast amount of information e-tailers can glean from your IP address—where you live, your buying history, even what kind of device you’re using—you could see a different price on your screen than the next customer.

