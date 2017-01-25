Dear Corporate Governess

Our office has been revamped, and I no longer have my own desk. Instead, I’m just supposed to park myself somewhere each morning. Help!

—Iris B., Toronto

Dear Iris

Laptop-hauling office nomads everywhere share your pain. It’s hard enough working in an open-plan office—as roughly 70% of employees now do—without the added time-suck of seeking a space to set up for the day.

Let’s deal with the no-walls calamity first: While managers love to tout increased camaraderie and collaboration, countless studies damn the idea of open-plan offices. A recent survey of 42,000 workers in Australia found that noise and loss of privacy were the main bugbears, leaving people feeling helpless and killing productivity. A Danish study found that employees in open offices were off sick 62% more often than those with walls.

As for hot-desking—the obnoxious practice of forcing your employees to roam the office, searching for an empty desk each morning—it’s nothing more than a cost-cutting measure that can save companies up to 30% on space.

So what can you do? First, buy yourself a rolling briefcase packed with everything you need to make yourself comfortable. For me, that means noise-cancelling headphones, Uggs to combat chills and a framed photo of my bichon. (Throw in hand sanitizer and some disinfectant wipes, too.) Then arrive early to stake out a spot—preferably on the perimeter, where there’s less distraction. As often as possible, book a conference room for the day. Or do your frugal company a favour: Plug your laptop in at home and stay there.

***

Dear Corporate Governess

I’m making less than my male colleagues—and frankly, doing more. What are my options?

—Alana P., Winnipeg

Dear Alana

There’s a reason most companies would rather their employees discuss diarrhea than salary, and it’s not because of privacy concerns: Canadian women currently earn about 72 cents for every dollar men make.

This is an emotionally charged topic, so when you talk to your manager, don’t make it personal or accuse the company of blatant sexism. Tell her you’re aware there’s a discrepancy—but don’t assume they’ll want to bridge the gap. Instead, make a strong business case for yourself by drawing on performance reviews, feedback from clients and recent successes. You sound pretty confident, so carry that in with you, too.

If your request goes nowhere, take inspiration from the women of Iceland and France, who protested wage disparities by leaving their desks early. Since we’re looking at a 28% gap, go ahead and punch out around 2:45 p.m.

