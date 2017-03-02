In the days after the election of Donald Trump, an executive from U.S. sneaker company New Balance was quoted supporting the incoming American president’s planned rejection of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal. Picking up on the comments, a white-supremacist website called the company the “official brand of the Trump Revolution.” As the news spread, so did calls for a boycott, with some of the company’s customers literally burning their shoes in protest, despite efforts by New Balance to clarify its position and distance itself from the dubious endorsement.Report Typo/Error
