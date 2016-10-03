Hart House, the aged student centre at the University of Toronto, wasn’t the most energy-efficient building on the block when David Berliner took over in 2009 as its sustainability co-ordinator. That it was musty, creaky and leaky was reflected in its energy bills. Berliner felt the university could save big bucks and reduce its carbon footprint by installing new windows and LED lighting fixtures throughout.
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.