Kathy Bardswick stands out among Canadian CEOs. She's one of just a handful of women, and her company is a co-op: The Co-operators Group, the $44-billion insurance conglomerate based in Guelph, Ontario. It's owned by 43 member organizations, not shareholders. Bardswick feels that structure has insulated her from day-to-day market pressures and helped her focus on the long term. At age 59, she's retiring after 14 years at the helm of the company she joined straight out of McMaster's MBA program in 1978.
