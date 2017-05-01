New Flyer Industries (NFI-T)
Revenue (2016): $2.3 billion (U.S.)
Market cap: $3 billion
Number of employees: 5,100
About 20 minutes west of downtown Winnipeg, in a 104-year-old rail yard, sits the headquarters and main factory of New Flyer Industries, a venerable bus manufacturer that has become one of Canada’s biggest recent stock market success stories. The company reports in U.S. dollars, and last year it surged past $2 billion in revenue and increased its profit by 131%. It now owns about half of the North American bus market, making it the largest player in its industry. “It has the dominant position, and that turns a decent business into a great investment,” says Jeff Mo, a portfolio manager with Mawer Investment Management.Report Typo/Error
