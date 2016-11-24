Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
RBC's retiring chief financial officer, Janice Fukakusa. (Maya Fuhr)

RBC's retiring chief financial officer, Janice Fukakusa.

(Maya Fuhr)

RBC’s outgoing CFO reflects on a tumultuous era for banking Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Tim Kiladze

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

There’s been non-stop change since Janice Fukakusa was named Royal Bank of Canada’s chief financial officer in 2004. First came the industry obsession with Sarbanes-Oxley, the American law enacted after accounting scandals at the likes of Enron. Next was the panic of the financial crisis. Then came the rush to embrace new international accounting rules, which led to regulators cracking down on risky banking activities. Fukakusa endured it all and helped Canada’s biggest bank skate through the Great Recession. One of Bay Street’s highest-ranking women, she retires in January.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Tim Kiladze on Twitter: @timkiladze

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog