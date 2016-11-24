There’s been non-stop change since Janice Fukakusa was named Royal Bank of Canada’s chief financial officer in 2004. First came the industry obsession with Sarbanes-Oxley, the American law enacted after accounting scandals at the likes of Enron. Next was the panic of the financial crisis. Then came the rush to embrace new international accounting rules, which led to regulators cracking down on risky banking activities. Fukakusa endured it all and helped Canada’s biggest bank skate through the Great Recession. One of Bay Street’s highest-ranking women, she retires in January.Report Typo/Error
