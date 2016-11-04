As an analyst for a retail investment adviser at Raymond James, it was Howard Ma’s job to find the next great money-maker for clients—mostly entrepreneurs with $1 million-plus in investable assets. So he was immediately intrigued when, at a marketing lunch in Vancouver about five years ago, a respected oil-and-gas fund manager revealed an affection for a Calgary-based company called Poseidon Concepts Corp. “I’d never heard the name before,” says Ma. Few people had—Poseidon had just been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Ma hoped he could get his adviser’s clients in on the ground floor of the next big thing.

In saner times, Poseidon probably wouldn’t have looked as sexy as it did when it launched in 2011. A bounty of historically hard-to-reach oil and gas was oozing out of the ground thanks to fracking—the process of shooting a mix of sand, water and chemicals into rock, forcing it to fracture and letting the energy escape through the cracks. Poseidon had found a unique way to capitalize on the frenzy: It built tanks to hold the fracking fluid that were far larger and easier to install than old-school storage units. The great promise was that its technology would save energy producers half of their water costs.

The adviser Ma worked for managed roughly $200 million for clients in Western Canada and, largely on Ma’s recommendation, the firm put about $4 million of it into Poseidon’s stock, which was then trading at around $15 a share. Ma also invested some of his own personal cash, putting his money where his mouth was.

The buzz spread quickly, and Poseidon became Bay Street’s new darling. Equity analysts at National Bank Financial, Royal Bank of Canada and Dundee Securities couldn’t recommend it highly enough. Venerable institutional investors such as Scotiabank, Fidelity and CI Investments bought millions of shares. By February, 2012, the stock had risen by 50% since its debut a few months before, making Poseidon worth a whopping $1.3 billion.

Within months, however, the company began to unravel. By November of that year—exactly one year after Poseidon appeared on the TSX—the company announced that some of its clients weren’t paying up. Five months later, its entire equity value had effectively been wiped out. Retail investors like Ma and his firm’s clients were particularly hard hit, since they owned half, if not more, of Poseidon’s stock.

So what happened? Ask around on Bay Street and you’ll likely be met with puzzled—even blank—looks. Poseidon? Doesn’t ring a bell.

Perhaps because the pain was so severe, or perhaps because they’re embarrassed, many onetime fans seem to have blocked out the ugly aftermath of Poseidon’s precipitous rise and fall. Which means that many of them—even Ma—missed the most crucial part of the story: The whole thing was a massive fraud.

Poseidon started out in 2010 as a division of Open Range Energy Corp., a small Calgary-based explorer that was searching for crude and natural gas in Western Canada. Poseidon’s mission was to build and test a new fracking-fluid storage system that could save Open Range money at its own drilling sites.

Fracking had come a long way since the 1990s, when the process was refined to help unlock oil and gas trapped in tight rock formations. In fact, it had become far cheaper than sucking crude out of the oil sands or drilling for oil in the ocean floor.

But the process requires a lot of water—millions of gallons per well—and it has to be stored on site. One rudimentary option, which accounted for roughly half of all fracking-fluid storage in the United States back in 2011, was a so-called lined pit—basically a ditch covered with a tarp to keep the liquid from seeping into the ground. Because of environmental concerns, permits were hard to come by. Metal “beer-can tanks” were another option, though they were vulnerable to winter weather and costly: Each tank could hold only 400 to 500 barrels of fluid, which meant it could take 50 truckloads to transport them to a drilling site, and each tank could take three to five days to install.

So Poseidon’s products stood out. Its largest model, the Atlantis—picture a giant above-ground swimming pool—could store 41,000 barrels of liquid, and took just four to six hours to set up using the company’s patented bolt-free installation system. And because the tanks were much safer than pits, they usually didn’t require permits.

None of this may seem particularly wowing, but the oil and gas industry isn’t renowned for innovation. “In hindsight, it seems like a no-brainer,” says a former stock analyst who covered the company (he asked to remain anonymous because he’s changed jobs). “But nobody really bothered doing it [before Poseidon].”

Before the company was even spun out, money managers were touting its technology. “What’s really transformed [Open Range] is a very positive uptake on a new service business called Poseidon Concepts,” Sprott portfolio manager Eric Nuttall said in early 2011. “This business has grown from nothing to a run rate of about $80 million of EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization], which is just phenomenal.”

Poseidon debuted on the TSX later that year, led by CEO Lyle Michaluk, who’d started out in the energy business as an accountant. The timing was impeccable. The Bakken Boom—the craze for shale oil and gas in the Bakken region spanning south Saskatchewan and North Dakota, was just beginning. And Poseidon was right in the heart of it, with a U.S. office in Dickinson, North Dakota. Stock analysts at big investment banks fell in love. “We believe Poseidon is just beginning to realize the growth potential in tank demand,” Geoff Ready at Haywood Securities wrote in a research report in November, 2011. “Substantial upside remains in demand growth, particularly in the United States, which we see as the future of most of the company’s future business.” The same report spoke of Poseidon’s first-mover advantage and high profit margins.

As gravy, Poseidon offered something particularly important to retail investors: a monthly dividend. Many energy companies paid out very little, or none, of their profit to shareholders; Poseidon, meanwhile, paid out more than 70% of its earnings. “For those looking for yield, we believe 2012 is a slam dunk for Poseidon shareholders,” Grant Daunheimer, then an energy services stock analyst at Dundee Securities, wrote in a report.

Some analysts predicted the stock price would double in a year, and by mid-January, 2012, the shares were worth close to $14, up 27% from their listing date. Poseidon decided to capitalize on investors’ giddiness by raising $83 million to help repay debt and develop new tank systems. By May, 10 analysts were covering Poseidon, and every single one had rated it a “buy.”

During the rally, Poseidon’s leaders started cashing in their stock options (which could be exercised for as little as $1.44 a share). According to Bloomberg, between November, 2011, and February, 2012, Michaluk sold more than $7 million in shares. Board members also got in on the action. Chairman Scott Dawson sold $17 million in stock. Director Harley Winger—a lawyer whose firm put together many of Poseidon’s contracts—sold $4.5 million in shares. (Poseidon’s former CEO and its chief operating officer did not respond to requests for comment, while the company’s chief financial officer and its head of the United States business declined to comment. Dawson did not respond to a request for comment, and Winger declined comment, citing ongoing litigation.)

If anyone was still nervous about Poseidon, the stock got a major vote of confidence in June, 2012, when the company was added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index. That meant that any investment funds tracking the index had to buy Poseidon shares. The stock started climbing again.

By August, when Poseidon reported its second-quarter earnings, revenue had jumped more than 400% from the same period a year earlier.





Illustration by Alexander Wells/Folioart

Michael Decter was one of the few Poseidon skeptics. His Toronto-based boutique investment firm, LDIC Inc., doesn’t normally bet against stocks, but something about this one made him bend the rules: “Every so often, something comes along that’s just so egregious that you think, ‘Wow, we should short this.’”



With Poseidon’s shares on a rocket ship, one of LDIC’s portfolio managers started poking around. It was puzzling that the company’s core product had no intellectual-property protection. “These tanks were not expensive to make,” Decter says, and the technology behind them wasn’t that advanced. “It ain’t the iPhone 7.” Poseidon also began carrying increasingly larger amounts of accounts receivables on its financial statements, which suggested that even though sales were growing, clients weren’t paying up. That didn’t necessarily spell trouble, but it was worrisome.

Then LDIC found out Poseidon was heavily discounting new sales. Hardly anyone seemed to notice that Poseidon’s rivals had started playing copycat and undercutting its prices. They also started bundling their own tanks with other services, like trucking, to steal business. In less than a year, tanks that Poseidon had been renting for $3,000 a day were suddenly competing with ones that cost $1,200. Then, clients like Peyto Exploration & Development stopped renting tanks altogether, preferring instead to buy and control a few of their own.

Decter wasn’t overly surprised that no one was catching on. “The system has a bias toward optimism,” he says. Stock analysts are prone to write favourable recommendations because it puts the investment banks they work for in a better position to serve as underwriter on future financings—and underwriting stock sales is where the real money gets made.

LDIC shorted Poseidon’s stock when it was trading around $14. Early on, the bet backfired—the shares only climbed higher. Then came the third-quarter earnings release in November, 2012. Poseidon revealed it had “experienced some difficulty in collecting payment from certain customers.” In one day, the company lost nearly two-thirds of its value.

Management went into crisis mode. Poseidon summoned analysts to its Calgary headquarters—the first time it had held a quarterly call or meeting—and executives did their best to pivot toward a brighter future, according to someone who attended. After acknowledging the receivables problem, executives talked up new business lines, especially the Volcano E-Z Heat product, a radiator to keep the fracking fluid from freezing. The new technology, management told the angry group, would save producers money on heating costs.

Ma called up Michaluk, the CEO, that same day. Around 8 p.m. the following evening, Michaluk called him back. “His voice was hoarse,” recalls Ma. “He’d been talking all day.” They chatted for about an hour, but Poseidon’s CEO was restrained. “He definitely was not overpromising,” says Ma. “One thing he would say is, ‘We do not anticipate any more writedowns at this point.’ That’s very careful wording.”

Michaluk did admit, however, that the problems seemed to stem from Poseidon’s U.S. division. A few weeks later, Ma noticed that the company’s top U.S. executive, Joseph Kostelecky, bought $645,000 worth of shares at $5.16—a huge price drop from its peak above $16. Ma took it as a vote of confidence in Poseidon. “That was when I thought, ‘Oh, this is okay, actually.’”

It wasn’t.

In private, some of Poseidon’s Canadian employees had been worrying for months that their books had been cooked.

By mid-2012, the U.S. division was generating at least 80% of Poseidon’s sales. The unit was essentially a one-man show, headed by Kostelecky. He was raised in Dickinson, went to Illinois in 1979 for college, then did a four-year stint in the U.S. Navy. Later, he worked all over the country in various jobs and joined Poseidon as a safety representative in 2010, when it was still part of Open Range and had just $7,000 in sales. Two years later, the company’s phenomenal growth had made him a multimillionaire.

Kostelecky personally negotiated the majority of Poseidon’s U.S. contracts. Most of them were long-term agreements, not day-to-day rentals, which allowed Poseidon to book the revenue up front. The downside: If any of the money couldn’t be collected, it would force the company to backtrack on its financials.

In July, 2012, Poseidon’s chief financial officer, Matthew MacKenzie, e-mailed Kostelecky to throw up a warning flare. Second-quarter revenue, MacKenzie wrote, “obviously flows straight to the bottom line given the limited associated costs…hence why I want to ensure this contract revenue is all good, safe, unlikely to be disputed, etc.” Kostelecky swore to him everything was aces.

By that point, Poseidon’s Canadian leaders had hired an in-house lawyer, an invoicing clerk, more U.S. accounting staff, an internal controls specialist and an operations controller to help beef up its staff. In August, the controller started to suspect something was up. In an e-mail to the U.S. accounting team, he argued it was “fishy” that one of the large U.S. customers would agree to pay close to $900,000 per month for the right to use Poseidon’s tanks—but not actually use them.

At the end of the month, he officially rang the alarm in an e-mail to MacKenzie. He’d tried to cross-reference a lot of the contracts, he said, but to no avail. “Lots of calls being made, lots of blank stairs [sic], and head scratching from our customers end….In a lot of cases I have been talking to customers who we have millions of dollars in receivable balances who have no idea who Poseidon is.”

Less than a week after the third-quarter results were released in November, Poseidon’s board set up a special committee to look into the matter, after learning that at least $70-million worth of accounts receivables were uncollectible. By Christmas, Poseidon’s shares had plummeted almost 90% from their peak, wiping out about $1 billion in value. On Dec. 27, the company suspended its dividend. Then, in February, 2013, the board revealed some staggering news: As much as 71% of the revenue from the first nine months of 2012 should never have been recorded in the first place.

Come spring, Poseidon’s shares were worth practically nothing. The company sold what assets it could to repay creditors. Decter’s firm made $1.2 million shorting the stock. It wasn’t much, considering Poseidon had been a $1.3-billion company, but amid such carnage, being in the black was something to be proud of.

As for Ma, he says he forced himself to stop paying attention and move on. So did Decter. In fact, neither of them knew about the accounting shenanigans until they were contacted for this story.



Three years later, multiple Poseidon-related class-action lawsuits in various jurisdictions are still pending. A suit filed against lead underwriter National Bank Financial’s parent company has already been dismissed. A judge ruled NBF didn’t play a role in influencing the company’s financial statements.



Two cases brought by regulators on both sides of the border have also wrapped up. In February, 2015, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reached a settlement with Kostelecky. The SEC determined that he “directed Poseidon’s accounting staff to record revenues for inadequately documented transactions and made false assurances to several members of Poseidon’s management in Canada that transactions with U.S. customers were valid and collectible.” The punishment for this behaviour—which the SEC called a “fraud”—was a fine of just $75,000 (U.S.). Kostelecky was also barred from serving as an officer or director of a U.S. publicly traded company forever. The SEC declined to comment.

The settlement only seemed stranger after the Alberta Securities Commission reached a deal with Poseidon’s top Canadian executives—Michaluk, Wiebe and MacKenzie—this past summer. The three agreed to pay a combined $375,000 for filing financial statements that overstated revenue. As part of the deal, they all said they did not “deliberately or intentionally” intend to break Alberta’s securities laws. Their statements say they relied on Kostelecky and his team for figures from the U.S. division. All three of the executives are barred from serving as directors or officers of reporting companies, with the bans lasting for either five or seven years.

As for Kostelecky, the ASC is now handling his case separately. Even if the regulator opts for the maximum punishment after his hearing in December, the trial is an administrative one, not a criminal one. There will be no jail time if he’s convicted. The ASC wouldn’t explain why it pursued this type of enforcement, but it is common in Canada. (Former RBC investment banker Andrew Rankin, who settled with the Ontario Securities Commission in 2008 for a notorious case of insider trading, didn’t get jail time, either.)

Ken Jull, a lawyer who specializes in investigating financial crimes, might have an explanation: Under the criminal code, the burden of proof is much higher, he says. “If you proceed criminally and you lose, everybody’s going to jump all over you,” he explains. Speed also matters. “The criminal justice system takes a long time,” he says. “The advantage of the administrative procedure is that it’s fast. You get [to a verdict] quickly.”

Pinpointing who’s to blame for the Poseidon mess is difficult. Aside from the executives, of course, there’s the board, which placed dead last in The Globe and Mail’s 2012 corporate governance rankings. Another obvious place to look is the auditors who signed off on the financial statements. “After all these accounting scams, you can’t help but think they would have figured this out by now,” Ma says, alluding to mistakes made in cases such as Enron and Sino-Forest. KPMG, Poseidon’s auditor, is the defendant in a class-action lawsuit, and the lawyer representing the firm declined to comment.

Bay Street’s cheerleaders are also arguably at fault. “There’s a lot of shadiness in my industry, and I’m tired of it,” Ma says. Much of it revolves around buying in to, and then promoting, the hype around companies like Poseidon. Fed up, Ma left Raymond James and started his own firm, Meritocracy Capital Partners, in 2014, with a goal of acting in clients’ best interests rather than following the herd to maximize fees. “Poseidon definitely shaped how I started my firm and how I operate,” he says.

Then there are investors themselves. Many were unsophisticated retail buyers, who relied on the advice of others. But that shouldn’t necessarily let them off scot-free. “We suffer from a confirmation bias—we seek out those people who think the same as we do,” says Anthony Scilipoti, who runs Veritas Investment Research, an independent investigative shop based in Toronto. He sees this kind of thing all the time: When Veritas writes something negative about a stock that most analysts love, investors sometimes tune it out because it makes them feel uncomfortable. “You need to be open to the potential that you may have missed something,” Scilipoti says. “That can be difficult. It’s easier to just accept what management produces.”

It’s human nature to believe that this time will be different—that these easy profits aren’t too good to be true, that we’re going to get the fairy-tale ending. “Investors buy stories,” says Scilipoti. And Poseidon’s was a great yarn—the energy boom, the innovation, the Bay Street backing. “Unfortunately,” he says, “the real world is volatile. But investors don’t want to hear about it.”