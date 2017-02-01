(Will Steacy)

The Conscientious capitalist

Brad Katsuyama

Co-founder and CEO of IEX Group (New York)

Age: 37

Hometown: Markham, Ontario

Claim to fame: The star of Michael Lewis’s bestseller Flash Boys quit his job at RBC to launch an ethical stock exchange that got full status from the SEC in June.

Job prospect: Head of Canada’s new national securities regulator





(Kimberly White)

The digital do-gooder

Sue Gardner

Digital maven (San Francisco)

Age: 49

Hometown: Port Hope, Ontario

Claim to fame: The former head of CBC.ca and executive director of the Wikimedia Foundation most recently worked with the Tor Project, dedicated to protecting anonymity online.

Job prospect: Head of the CBC as the CRTC revamps its mandate (and would-be PC leader Kellie Leitch calls for its destruction)





(Ståle Grut/NRKbeta)

The roboticist

Chris Urmson

Former CTO of Google’s self-driving car project (Mountain View, Calif.)

Age: 40

Hometown: Winnipeg

Claim to fame: The robotics genius joined Google in 2009 from Carnegie Mellon University, but quit a few months ago amid conflicts with his new boss.

Job prospect: Host of Canada’s Worst Driver (or head of GM Canada’s new autonomous vehicles project)





(Billy Farrell/BFA/REX)

The economist

Marie-Josée Kravis

Economist (New York)

Age: 67

Hometown: Ottawa

Claim to fame: One of the smartest economists we know. Bonus: She’ll bring along husband Henry Kravis, of KKR fame.

Job prospect: Stephen Poloz’s term is up in three years…





(Olivia Smartt)

The venture capitalist

Katherine Barr

General partner at Mohr Davidow Ventures (Silicon Valley)

Age: 44

Hometown: Perth, Ontario

Claim to fame: One of few women VCs in Silicon Valley, and co-founder of the C100, which helps Canadian tech firms raise money in the U.S. She also sits on Bill Morneau’s economic advisory committee.

Job prospect: Same job, but stationed in Waterloo, bringing billions in financing north





(Steve Jurvetson/Flickr)

The mogul

Elon Musk

Founder of Tesla and Space X (Bel Air, Calif.)

Age: 45

(Mom’s) Hometown: Regina

Claim to fame: Okay, so the real-life Iron Man (genius-billionaire-playboy- philanthropist, minus the suit) only spent a few years in Canada attending Queen’s University, but he still holds a Canadian passport.

Job prospect: Replacing VIA Rail’s perennially late passenger service with his Very High-Speed Transit Hyperloop, “a cross between a Concorde, a railgun and an air hockey table”





(Jeff Singer)

The academic

Marc Tessier-Lavigne

President of Stanford University (Stanford, Calif.)

Age: 56

Hometown: Trenton, Ontario

Claim to fame: The pioneering neuroscientist, former Stanford faculty member and outspoken advocate for higher education took over his alma mater this past fall.

Job prospect: Advising Justin Trudeau on the increasingly erractic and terrifying behaviour of world leaders





Stars we want back

Samantha Bee . Biting late-night host of Full Frontal

. Biting late-night host of Full Frontal Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson . Hollywood’s highest-paid actor and People’s 2016 Sexiest Man Alive

. Hollywood’s highest-paid actor and People’s 2016 Sexiest Man Alive Sidney Crosby. Pittsburgh Penguins captain

Silicon Valley imports we want back

Jeff Skoll . Investor, philanthropist and filmmaker

. Investor, philanthropist and filmmaker Chamath Palihapitiya . Venture capitalist and Golden State Warriors part-owner

. Venture capitalist and Golden State Warriors part-owner Garrett Camp. Uber co-founder and venture capitalist

Canadians they can keep

Shane Smith . Co-founder and CEO of Vice Media

. Co-founder and CEO of Vice Media Michael Pearson . Former CEO of Valeant Pharmaceuticals

. Former CEO of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Ted Cruz. Republican politician



