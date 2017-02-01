Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

ROB MAGAZINE

Canadians we want back

Donald Trump’s shock victory has prompted some U.S. citizens to consider moving north (no thanks, Lena Dunham). And it might just be the catalyst for Canucks living stateside to come home. Here are a few expats we’d love to welcome back and where we’d put them to work.

STEVE BREARTON

Last updated:

(Will Steacy)

The Conscientious capitalist

Brad Katsuyama

Co-founder and CEO of IEX Group (New York)

Age: 37
Hometown: Markham, Ontario
Claim to fame: The star of Michael Lewis’s bestseller Flash Boys quit his job at RBC to launch an ethical stock exchange that got full status from the SEC in June.
Job prospect: Head of Canada’s new national securities regulator

(Kimberly White)

The digital do-gooder

Sue Gardner

Digital maven (San Francisco)

Age: 49
Hometown: Port Hope, Ontario
Claim to fame: The former head of CBC.ca and executive director of the Wikimedia Foundation most recently worked with the Tor Project, dedicated to protecting anonymity online.
Job prospect: Head of the CBC as the CRTC revamps its mandate (and would-be PC leader Kellie Leitch calls for its destruction)

(Ståle Grut/NRKbeta)

The roboticist

Chris Urmson

Former CTO of Google’s self-driving car project (Mountain View, Calif.)

Age: 40
Hometown: Winnipeg
Claim to fame: The robotics genius joined Google in 2009 from Carnegie Mellon University, but quit a few months ago amid conflicts with his new boss.
Job prospect: Host of Canada’s Worst Driver (or head of GM Canada’s new autonomous vehicles project)

(Billy Farrell/BFA/REX)

The economist

Marie-Josée Kravis

Economist (New York)

Age: 67
Hometown: Ottawa
Claim to fame: One of the smartest economists we know. Bonus: She’ll bring along husband Henry Kravis, of KKR fame.
Job prospect: Stephen Poloz’s term is up in three years…

(Olivia Smartt)

The venture capitalist

Katherine Barr

General partner at Mohr Davidow Ventures (Silicon Valley)

Age: 44
Hometown: Perth, Ontario
Claim to fame: One of few women VCs in Silicon Valley, and co-founder of the C100, which helps Canadian tech firms raise money in the U.S. She also sits on Bill Morneau’s economic advisory committee.
Job prospect: Same job, but stationed in Waterloo, bringing billions in financing north

(Steve Jurvetson/Flickr)

The mogul

Elon Musk

Founder of Tesla and Space X (Bel Air, Calif.)

Age: 45
(Mom’s) Hometown: Regina
Claim to fame: Okay, so the real-life Iron Man (genius-billionaire-playboy- philanthropist, minus the suit) only spent a few years in Canada attending Queen’s University, but he still holds a Canadian passport.
Job prospect: Replacing VIA Rail’s perennially late passenger service with his Very High-Speed Transit Hyperloop, “a cross between a Concorde, a railgun and an air hockey table”

(Jeff Singer)

The academic

Marc Tessier-Lavigne

President of Stanford University (Stanford, Calif.)

Age: 56
Hometown: Trenton, Ontario
Claim to fame: The pioneering neuroscientist, former Stanford faculty member and outspoken advocate for higher education took over his alma mater this past fall.
Job prospect: Advising Justin Trudeau on the increasingly erractic and terrifying behaviour of world leaders

Stars we want back

  • Samantha Bee. Biting late-night host of Full Frontal
  • Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson. Hollywood’s highest-paid actor and People’s 2016 Sexiest Man Alive
  • Sidney Crosby. Pittsburgh Penguins captain

Silicon Valley imports we want back

  • Jeff Skoll. Investor, philanthropist and filmmaker
  • Chamath Palihapitiya. Venture capitalist and Golden State Warriors part-owner
  • Garrett Camp. Uber co-founder and venture capitalist

Canadians they can keep

  • Shane Smith. Co-founder and CEO of Vice Media
  • Michael Pearson. Former CEO of Valeant Pharmaceuticals
  • Ted Cruz. Republican politician

