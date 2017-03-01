Many investors are hopeful that Donald Trump will be a pro-growth president and keep U.S. markets moving higher, but don’t tell that to Peter Schiff. He’s convinced the post-election rally will fade, the U.S. dollar will crash and American stock markets will underperform the rest of the world. “Things are not going to end well,” he says.Report Typo/Error
