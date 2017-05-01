If investors hate uncertainty, why aren’t U.S. President Donald Trump’s conspiracy-filled tweets and ongoing FBI and congressional investigations sinking the U.S. market? Largely because of three very strong forces: solid GDP growth, improving corporate earnings and the promise of massive corporate tax cuts. True, if Trump can’t persuade legislators to pass those cuts, the market could get beaten up, says Norman Raschkowan, president of TenSquared Investments. To reduce risk, he advises sticking to companies with low debt, which minimizes the impact of any interest rate increases. To capture growth, focus on robust sectors such as technology and health care. Apple and medical device maker Medtronic fit the bill, he says.Report Typo/Error
