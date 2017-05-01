Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
U.S. President Donald Trump is shown in the White House in this undated photo. (CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump is shown in the White House in this undated photo. (CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS)

Three reasons to bet on U.S. stocks—despite Trump Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Bryan Borzykowski

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

If investors hate uncertainty, why aren’t U.S. President Donald Trump’s conspiracy-filled tweets and ongoing FBI and congressional investigations sinking the U.S. market? Largely because of three very strong forces: solid GDP growth, improving corporate earnings and the promise of massive corporate tax cuts. True, if Trump can’t persuade legislators to pass those cuts, the market could get beaten up, says Norman Raschkowan, president of TenSquared Investments. To reduce risk, he advises sticking to companies with low debt, which minimizes the impact of any interest rate increases. To capture growth, focus on robust sectors such as technology and health care. Apple and medical device maker Medtronic fit the bill, he says.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular